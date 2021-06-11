DUR vs YOR Dream11 Prediction And Tips: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's T20 Blast 2021, June 11 11:00 PM IST

DUR vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Durham and Yorkshire T20 Blast 2021: In the Friday, June 11 match of T20 Blast 2021, Durham will lock horns with Yorkshire. The North Group match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Yorkshire have already played and won one match in the league while Durham are scheduled to make their debut in the outing scheduled for 11 PM IST. Yorkshire currently have two points to their credit after they defeated Warwickshire by six wickets. The team managed a score of 147 for 4 in the outing held on June 10.

Ahead of the match between Durham and Yorkshire here is everything you need to know:

DUR vs YOR Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

DUR vs YOR Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on the official websites of the teams.

DUR vs YOR Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 11 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The game will start at 11:00 PM IST .

DUR vs YOR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Suggested Playing XI for DUR vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark

All-rounders – Paul Coughlin, David Willey, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Potts

DUR vs YOR Probable XIs

Durham – Graham Clark, Cameron Bancroft, Ben Raine, David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Scott Borthwick, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Matthew Potts, Jack Campbell, Matthew Salisbury.

Yorkshire – Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Matthew Waite, Lockie Ferguson.

