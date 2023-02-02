Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming, Dream11 Prediction: Check DUR vs CT Fantasy Tips For SA20 2023, February 2

Durban Super Giants will host MI Cape Town in their next match of the SA20 on February 2. Durban Super Giants are on a four-match losing streak and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Therefore, they will be desperate for a win on Thursday. It will be easier said than done as MI Cape Town have a formidable side. Moreover, MI Cape Town are coming into this match after registering an impressive win against Pretoria Capitals.

How Durban Super Giants tackle Dewald Brevis might ultimately determine their fate. Brevis is in the form of his life and retains the capability to blunt even the premier bowling attacks of the world. The bowling unit of Durban Super Giants will have to come up with the goods against a buoyant MI Cape Town.

Ahead of the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town, here is all you need to know:

When will the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town be played?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will be played on February 2.

Where will the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town be played?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will be played at the Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town begin?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will begin at 9:00 pm IST on February 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town?

The SA20 match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

Suggested Playing XI for Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: George Linde, Sam Curran, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Predicted XIs

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (C), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenalen Subrayen, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sam Curran, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

