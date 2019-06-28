Durham ODI Records: Batsmen Expected to Have a Field Day at The Riverside Ground

The Riverside Ground at Chester-le-street in Durham has hosted 17 ODIs with the clash between Pakistan and Scotland in the 1999 World Cup marking the ground’s ODI debut.
Sri Lanka and South Africa clash at Durham on the 28th of June, the first ODI the venue is hosting in the 2019 World Cup.
There have been just three 300-plus team totals at Chester-le-street with England’s 314 for 4 against Australia in June 2018 the highest.
Eight ODI hundreds have been registered at Durham with Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 126 against England in 2006 the highest individual score.
Sachin Tendulkar has also registered a hundred at Chester-le-street – unbeaten 105 against England in 2002.
Ian Bell has scored the maximum runs at the venue – 206 in 5 innings at an average of 51.5 and strike rate of 72.53, including two fifties.
Murray Goodwin and Grant Flower of Zimbabwe put together an unbeaten 186 run stand for the 5th wicket against the West Indies in 2000 – it is the highest partnership for any wicket at the ground.
Graeme Swann is the highest wicket-taker at the venue with 9 wickets from 3 matches at 13.66 apiece at a rate of 18.6.
There have only been two five-wicket hauls at Chester-le-street. Swann’s 5-28 in 10 overs against Australia in 2009 are the best bowling figures at the ground.
James Franklin picked 5 wickets and gave away 42 runs in his 10 overs against England in 2004 – the second-best figures at the venue.
