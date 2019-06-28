starts in
Match 35:SL VS SA

SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

Fri, 28 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Durham ODI Records: Batsmen Expected to Have a Field Day at The Riverside Ground

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2019, 7:40 AM IST
The Riverside Ground at Chester-le-street in Durham has hosted 17 ODIs with the clash between Pakistan and Scotland in the 1999 World Cup marking the ground’s ODI debut.

Sri Lanka and South Africa clash at Durham on the 28th of June, the first ODI the venue is hosting in the 2019 World Cup.

There have been just three 300-plus team totals at Chester-le-street with England’s 314 for 4 against Australia in June 2018 the highest.

Eight ODI hundreds have been registered at Durham with Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 126 against England in 2006 the highest individual score.

Sachin Tendulkar has also registered a hundred at Chester-le-street – unbeaten 105 against England in 2002.

Ian Bell has scored the maximum runs at the venue – 206 in 5 innings at an average of 51.5 and strike rate of 72.53, including two fifties.

Murray Goodwin and Grant Flower of Zimbabwe put together an unbeaten 186 run stand for the 5th wicket against the West Indies in 2000 – it is the highest partnership for any wicket at the ground.

Graeme Swann is the highest wicket-taker at the venue with 9 wickets from 3 matches at 13.66 apiece at a rate of 18.6.

There have only been two five-wicket hauls at Chester-le-street. Swann’s 5-28 in 10 overs against Australia in 2009 are the best bowling figures at the ground.

James Franklin picked 5 wickets and gave away 42 runs in his 10 overs against England in 2004 – the second-best figures at the venue.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019

SA v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
