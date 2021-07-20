Durham Weather Today, Indians vs County Select XI, Warm-up: No Rain Interruptions Expected

Durham Weather Today, Indians vs County Select XI, Warm-up: The Indians will kickstart their preparations for the England Test series with their first warm-up game against a Select county XI at Riverside ground, Durham. The Indian camp is hit by the Covid case of Rishabh Pant, who is yet to travel to Durham while Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Eswaran are in isolation. While opener Shubman Gill is out of the tour injured, it presents the opportunity for both Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to stake a claim for the other opener’s spot beside Rohit shama come August 4.

Rahul will keep wickets in the Indian Test team’s warm-up against a County Select XI that begins here at the Riverside ground today, it has been confirmed by the Indian cricket board. Saha is in isolation till July 24 after he came in contact with training assistant Dayanand Garani, who, along with Pant had tested positive.

The weather at Chester Le Streer Durham is clear and a full day’s play is expected. This is a three-day affair. While day one is expected to be sunny and nice with only an 8 percent chance of rain, the second day is partially cloudy, but the rain forecast is very low. For the third day, Partial sunshine is predicted but the forecast for rain is 25 percent.

Squads:

Indians: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, R. Ashwin, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav; Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Unavailable for India: Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant and Abhimanyu Easwaran (standby) are in isolation while Shubman Gill is injured.

County Select XI: Will Rhodes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwell, Ethan Bamber, James Bracey, Jack Carson, Zak Chappell, Haseeb Hameed, Lyndon James, Jake Libby, Craig Miles, Liam Patterson-White, James Rew, Rob Yates.

