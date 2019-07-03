starts in
Durham Weather Today: Minimal Chances of Rain as England Face New Zealand

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2019, 7:31 AM IST
When 2015 finalists New Zealand take on the hosts England at The Riverside Ground in Chester Le Street, Durham, both teams can be safe in the knowledge that whatever the outcome of the game may be, the weather in unlikely to play spoilsport with low chances of precipitation on Wednesday, July 3rd.

For the match between England and New Zealand, the weather in Durham is expected to be a mix of cloudy and sunny. So mornings, afternoon and even the evenings are subjected to clouds with intermittent sunshine and very little chance of rain.

The maximum temperature estimated is 19 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius is estimated to be the lowest.

The match is extremely crucial for both teams as they look to pin down a semi-final berth. A win for England will make it extremely difficult for Pakistan, who will be watching on intently, while a New Zealand win makes it tougher for the hosts to make the top four.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more