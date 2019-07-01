When Sri Lanka take on West Indies at The Riverside Ground in Chester Le Street, Durham, the teams can be safe in the knowledge that whatever the outcome of the game may be, the weather in unlikely to play spoilsport with low chances of precipitation on Monday, July 1st.
The mercury is expected to rise to a high of a pleasant 17 degrees celsius from 1PM to 2PM UK time, with conditions expected to be chilly in the build up to and start of the game. This might render the decision to win the toss and choose to bowl first a handy one, given that the opening bowlers can exploit the conditions suited to bowling initially.
The chance of rain lies at a predicted 20%, which means there is one in five chances of the match being affected by it.
Both Sri Lanka and West Indies would look to give some joy to their fans after what has been an underwhelming tournament, and the match at Durham seems like the perfect opportunity to do so.
Durham Weather Today: Minimal Chances of Rain as Sri Lanka Take on West Indies
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019
WI v AFGLeeds All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings