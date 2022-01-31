'During Our Playing Days, we Didn’t Speak Even in The Hotel Lobby': India Legend Harbhajan Singh on Heated Rivalry With Australians

A fierce competitor, Harbhajan Singh never shied away from giving it back when egged on by opponent players and his rivalry with the Australian cricketers is a stuff of legends. Such was the impact of these on-field exchanges between Harbhajan and the Australians that the legendary Matthew Hayden even ended up calling him an ‘obnoxious weed’ during an interview in 2008 which during that time stirred a massive controversy.

Fast forward to the era of Indian Premier League and it’s difficult to imagine the level of hostility that was once prevalent between the Indian and Australian cricketers. The T20 league brought together rivals of old as they played for the same outfit, trained, dined and spent significant time together forging lifetime friendships.

Harbhajan, who retired recently from all forms of cricket, admits that IPL has changed the dynamics but said he has no qualms becoming foes with opponents in the process of trying to win matches for his country.

“…if trying to win matches for my country makes me a forever foe in the eyes of opponents then I am ready to become that, 200 times!" Harbhajan told News18.com in an exclusive chat.

Shedding light on the state of the relationship before the IPL era, Harbhajan revealed that there was a time when Indian and Australian cricketers didn’t even speak to each other, even in the hotel lobby.

“Yes, IPL has changed the dynamic among the players in many ways because we spend close to 45-50 days together which is a lot. You do become friends and forget a lot of bitterness from the past. Nowadays, the rivals are enemies only on the ground; but during our playing days, we didn’t even speak to the Australians even in the hotel lobby. Such was the kind of heated clashes we had on the field," he said.

Harbhajan, who took 711 wickets during his storied career, may have gotten on the nerves of his opponents but the Australians did respect him for his craft that left many of them flummoxed, most famously the legendary Ricky Ponting who has gone on record to admit he found the offspinner was the most difficult bowler he faced.

“Ponting, Hayden are big players and when they say something about your game, it does feel nice. They won’t praise you for doing nothing. I must have done something special as a player. The Aussies used to be the boss team of our generation and it was always great to challenge and test yourself against the best," Harbhajan said.

