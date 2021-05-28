CRICKETNEXT

Dutch Batsman Maxwell O'Dowd Expresses Displeasure Over 10-team World Cup

The ICC brought in fresh rules, wherein from 2019, only 10 teams are only able to qualify for the biggest cricket event.

50-over World Cup is something that every player dreams of playing, and perhaps winning too. Until 2015, it was an event where players from associate nations had a chance to showcase their talent to world, by rubbing shoulders with the best in the business. But the ICC brought in fresh rules, wherein from 2019, only 10 teams are only able to qualify for the biggest cricket event.

Once again, for the 2023 edition, only 10 teams would be able to participate. Simply put, this means that some major associate nations, who have a decent history in the competition, would not be able to play. This a decision which has certainly not gone down well with the players from these associate nations.

In one the questions asked by ESPNCricinfo on social media, Dutch player Maxwell O’Dowd expressed his displeasure over this rule. The website asked, “What’s the most heartbreaking moment you’ve experienced as a cricket fan?” To this the youngster replied, “Creating a 10 team World Cup….”

There were a few who agreed with the Dutch player and echoed the same sentiment.

The last time the Netherlands had qualified for the World Cup was in 2011, where they played six matches and lost all. Whereas the last time they won a WC battle was in 2007, against Scotland. In that encounter, Netherlands bundled out the opposition for a paltry 136. The pacer returned with figures of 3/12, while former KKR all-rounder Ryan Ten Doeschate slammed a quickfire 70 to take his team home comfortably.

