Dutch Batsman Maxwell O'Dowd Expresses Displeasure Over 10-team World Cup
The ICC brought in fresh rules, wherein from 2019, only 10 teams are only able to qualify for the biggest cricket event.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 28, 2021, 12:49 PM IST
50-over World Cup is something that every player dreams of playing, and perhaps winning too. Until 2015, it was an event where players from associate nations had a chance to showcase their talent to world, by rubbing shoulders with the best in the business. But the ICC brought in fresh rules, wherein from 2019, only 10 teams are only able to qualify for the biggest cricket event.
Once again, for the 2023 edition, only 10 teams would be able to participate. Simply put, this means that some major associate nations, who have a decent history in the competition, would not be able to play. This a decision which has certainly not gone down well with the players from these associate nations.
In one the questions asked by ESPNCricinfo on social media, Dutch player Maxwell O’Dowd expressed his displeasure over this rule. The website asked, “What’s the most heartbreaking moment you’ve experienced as a cricket fan?” To this the youngster replied, “Creating a 10 team World Cup….”
Creating a 10 team World Cup…. https://t.co/qptB029jrc
— Maxwell O'Dowd (@Maxiboi23) May 27, 2021
There were a few who agreed with the Dutch player and echoed the same sentiment.
Well said…icc is destroying cricket.When Ireland (associated nation) defeated england in world cup.Big 3 feared and reduced world cup to 10 nation cup.
— Sandy regmi (@Sandyregmi1) May 28, 2021
More than the fear, it was the loss of revenue that hurt ICC. India and Pakistan crashed out in the group stage of 2007 CWC. A major part of cricket viewership was no longer interested in the world-cup and who was deemed responsible? Ireland and Bangladesh.
— The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) May 28, 2021
Few associate teams don't have money for shoes, no team is ready to play with them, no one is sponsoring them, instead ICC faciliting them, they have snatched their basics right. There should be 16 teams in World Cup @ICC
— Jahanzaib 🇵🇸 (@Jahanzaibcule) May 27, 2021
The last time the Netherlands had qualified for the World Cup was in 2011, where they played six matches and lost all. Whereas the last time they won a WC battle was in 2007, against Scotland. In that encounter, Netherlands bundled out the opposition for a paltry 136. The pacer returned with figures of 3/12, while former KKR all-rounder Ryan Ten Doeschate slammed a quickfire 70 to take his team home comfortably.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking