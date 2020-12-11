DV vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DV vs CK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DV vs CK Dream11 Best Picks / DV vs CK Dream11 Captain / DV vs CK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

In the last league stage fixture of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020, cricket enthusiasts will see Dambulla Viiking up against Colombo Kings at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Friday, December 11.Both teams have already made it to the semi-finals. The Viiking’s currently sit on the top of the table with 11 points, five wins, one loss and a no result from seven games. They head into the important fixture against the Colombo Kings on the back of a four-wicket win over Galle Gladiators.

Whereas, the Colombo Kings are placed second with five wins, two defeats and 10 points to their name. The Kings head into the crucial game after they defeated the Jaffna Stallions by six runs. They might steal the top spot if they beat the opponents in the game tonight.

The LPL 2020 match between Dambulla Viiking and Colombo Kings is scheduled to start at 8pm, IST.

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Broadcast Details

The Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Live Score / Scorecard

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Match Details

December 11 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings:

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings Captain: Andre Russell

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings vice-captain: Samit Patel

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings batsmen: Upul Tharanga, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings all-rounders: Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera,

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line-up vs Colombo Kings: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Paul Stirling, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Samiullah Shinwari, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Sudeep Tyagi, Dilshan Madhushanka

DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line up vs Dambulla Viiking: Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Jeffrey Vandersay, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera