DV vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
DV vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DV vs CK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DV vs CK Dream11 Best Picks / DV vs CK Dream11 Captain / DV vs CK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 4:06 PM IST
In the last league stage fixture of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020, cricket enthusiasts will see Dambulla Viiking up against Colombo Kings at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Friday, December 11.Both teams have already made it to the semi-finals. The Viiking’s currently sit on the top of the table with 11 points, five wins, one loss and a no result from seven games. They head into the important fixture against the Colombo Kings on the back of a four-wicket win over Galle Gladiators.
Also read: STA vs THU Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Whereas, the Colombo Kings are placed second with five wins, two defeats and 10 points to their name. The Kings head into the crucial game after they defeated the Jaffna Stallions by six runs. They might steal the top spot if they beat the opponents in the game tonight.
The LPL 2020 match between Dambulla Viiking and Colombo Kings is scheduled to start at 8pm, IST.
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Broadcast Details
The Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Live Score / Scorecard
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings: Match Details
December 11 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings:
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings Captain: Andre Russell
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings vice-captain: Samit Patel
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Angelo Mathews
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings batsmen: Upul Tharanga, Laurie Evans, Dinesh Chandimal
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings all-rounders: Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera,
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line-up vs Colombo Kings: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Paul Stirling, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Samiullah Shinwari, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Sudeep Tyagi, Dilshan Madhushanka
DV vs CK Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line up vs Dambulla Viiking: Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Dhammika Prasad, Jeffrey Vandersay, Qais Ahmad, Dushmantha Chameera
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking