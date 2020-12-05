CRICKETNEXT

DV vs GG Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Galle Gladiators have lost all the four matches that they have played in the league till now. As a result, the team have not been able to reach their point bank in the Lanka Premier League 2020. Dambulla Viiking, on the other hand, have managed to win the three out of four matches that they have played. The team at present have six points from four matches. In the previous outing, Dambulla Viiking defeated Kandy Tuskers by five wickets. Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, were beaten by Jaffna Stallions on December 3. Jaffna Stallions registered their win by five wickets.

Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators match is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The fixture will commence from 3:30 PM IST.

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Broadcast Details

Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Live Score / Scorecard

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Match Details

December 5 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators Captain: Dasun Shanaka

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators vice-captain: Danushka Gunathilaka

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Azam Khan

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators batsmen: Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators all-rounders: Dasun Shanaka , Samit Patel

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators bowlers: Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya Lakshan

DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line-up vs Galle Gladiators: Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Anwar Ali, Samiullah Shinwari, Sachindu Colombage, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha

DV vs Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line-up vs Dambulla Viiking: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando

