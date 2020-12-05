DV vs GG Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 1st ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
DV vs GG Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Galle Gladiators have lost all the four matches that they have played in the league till now. As a result, the team have not been able to reach their point bank in the Lanka Premier League 2020. Dambulla Viiking, on the other hand, have managed to win the three out of four matches that they have played. The team at present have six points from four matches. In the previous outing, Dambulla Viiking defeated Kandy Tuskers by five wickets. Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, were beaten by Jaffna Stallions on December 3. Jaffna Stallions registered their win by five wickets.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
Galle Gladiators have lost all the four matches that they have played in the league till now. As a result, the team have not been able to reach their point bank in the Lanka Premier League 2020. Dambulla Viiking, on the other hand, have managed to win the three out of four matches that they have played. The team at present have six points from four matches. In the previous outing, Dambulla Viiking defeated Kandy Tuskers by five wickets. Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, were beaten by Jaffna Stallions on December 3. Jaffna Stallions registered their win by five wickets.
Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators match is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The fixture will commence from 3:30 PM IST.
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Broadcast Details
Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Live Score / Scorecard
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators: Match Details
December 5 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators Captain: Dasun Shanaka
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators vice-captain: Danushka Gunathilaka
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Azam Khan
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators batsmen: Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators all-rounders: Dasun Shanaka , Samit Patel
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Galle Gladiators bowlers: Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya Lakshan
DV vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line-up vs Galle Gladiators: Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Samit Patel, Anwar Ali, Samiullah Shinwari, Sachindu Colombage, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha
DV vs Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line-up vs Dambulla Viiking: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando
Summary: DV vs GG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DV vs GG Dream11 Best Picks / DV vs GG Dream11 Captain / DV vs GG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking