DV vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
DV vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Dambulla Viiking will take on Jaffna Stallions in the second semi-final of the Lanka Premier League 2020. DV have been quite impressive throughout the season as they finished at the second spot with five wins in eight matches at the league stage. Their opponents finished third with four wins out of eight. The winner of the match will earn a place in the final against Galle Gladiators, who defeated Colombo Kings in the first semi-final. The match will be played at 7:30 pm IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.
Dambulla Viiking will take on Jaffna Stallions in the second semi-final of the Lanka Premier League 2020. DV have been quite impressive throughout the season as they finished at the second spot with five wins in eight matches at the league stage. Their opponents finished third with four wins out of eight. The winner of the match will earn a place in the final against Galle Gladiators, who defeated Colombo Kings in the first semi-final. The match will be played at 7:30 pm IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.
DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions Live Streaming
All matches of the Lanka Premier League can be watched online on FanCode.
DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions: Live Score / Scorecard
DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions: Match Details
December 14 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions
Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions captain: Avishka Fernando
Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions vice-captain: Niroshan Dickwella
Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella
Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Samiullah Shenwari, Angelo Perera
Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions all-rounders: Samit Patel, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik
Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions bowlers: Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando
DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking probable playing 11 against Jaffna Stallions: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Angelo Perera, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Stallions probable playing 11 against Dambulla Viiking: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Kyle Abbott/Usman Khan Shinwari, Duanne Olivier, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Binura Fernando
Summary: DV vs JS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DV vs JS Dream11 Best Picks / DV vs JS Dream11 Captain / DV vs JS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking