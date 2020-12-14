DV vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Dambulla Viiking will take on Jaffna Stallions in the second semi-final of the Lanka Premier League 2020. DV have been quite impressive throughout the season as they finished at the second spot with five wins in eight matches at the league stage. Their opponents finished third with four wins out of eight. The winner of the match will earn a place in the final against Galle Gladiators, who defeated Colombo Kings in the first semi-final. The match will be played at 7:30 pm IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions Live Streaming

All matches of the Lanka Premier League can be watched online on FanCode.

DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions: Match Details

December 14 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota

Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions

Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions captain: Avishka Fernando

Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions vice-captain: Niroshan Dickwella

Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Samiullah Shenwari, Angelo Perera

Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions all-rounders: Samit Patel, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik

Lanka Premier League DV vs JS Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions bowlers: Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Dambulla Viiking probable playing 11 against Jaffna Stallions: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Angelo Perera, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

DV vs JS Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Stallions probable playing 11 against Dambulla Viiking: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Kyle Abbott/Usman Khan Shinwari, Duanne Olivier, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Binura Fernando

