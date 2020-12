DV vs KT Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DV vs KT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DV vs KT Dream11 Best Picks / DV vs KT Dream11 Captain / DV vs KT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more.

Dambulla Viiking will square off against Kandy Tuskers in match 10 of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on Thursday, December 3 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota. The fixture will start at 7:30pm IST. The Viikings have won two out of the three games so far and they are on course for a top-three finish. Whereas, the Tuskers despite boasting a power packed line-up have just one victory from their four games. Their batsmen have produced some good knocks, but their bowling attack has let them down.

Even though Viikings are the clear favourites, the Tuskers have shown some improvement in their last few games.

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers: Broadcast Details

Dumbulla Viikings vs.Kandy Tuskers match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers: Match Details

December 3 - 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers:

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers vice-captain: Samit Patel

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers batsmen: Paul Stirling, Asela Gunaratne, Brendan Taylor, Kusal Mendis

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers all-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Samit Patel

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Anwar Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line up vs Kandy Tuskers: Niroshan Dickwella, Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Pulina Tharanga, Kasun Rajitha, Sachindu Colombage

DV vs KT Lanka Premier League 2020, Kandy Tuskers probable line up vs Dambulla Viiking: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Seekuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel