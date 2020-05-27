Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will be up against Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) on May 27 in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League.

Trending Desk |May 27, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
Dark View Explorers (DVE) will be up against Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) on May 27 in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League. In the 17th match of the series, DVE will face BGR at the Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent.

In terms of the points table, Dark View Explorers are at the fourth spot with four points while Botanic Garden Rangers are placed at third position with six points. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers fixture will commence at 8 pm.

DVE have won two out of the last five matches they have played in the league. However, in the latest encounter, they were on the losing side. The team lost to Salt Pond Breakers. Botanic Garden Rangers, on the other hand, have won three out of the five matches, including the latest one against Fort Charlotte Strikers.

The live telecast of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers will be available on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The DVE vs BGR live streaming will be available on Fancode app.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs BGR Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report

The chances of rain are relatively less.

The pitch at the Vale Sports Complex has so far been neutral. The toss winning side should bat first.

Here is the Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Captain: K Williams

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Vice-Captain: S Hooper

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Behind the wickets: L James, R Currency

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Bating line-up: D Greaves, A Browne, H Shallow

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers All-Rounders: S Hooper, S Wiliaams

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Bowling attack: K Strough, R Bibby, C Morris

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers Probable XI vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Deron Greaves, Shamman Hooper, Lindon James, Kody Horne, Sealron Williaams, Andrew Thomas, Javid Williams, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers Probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Hyron Shallow, Oziko Williams, Romel Currency, Atticus Browne, Kesrick Williams, Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris.

