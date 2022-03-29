DVE vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Vincy Premier League 2022, March 30, 12 AM IST

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Dark View Explorers and Botanical Gardens Rangers: In their next match of the Vincy Premier League 2022, Dark View Explorers face Botanical Gardens Rangers. The game between the two sides will kickstart at 12:00 am IST on March 30, Wednesday. Both the teams will fancy winning the Wednesday game as the tournament is heading towards its business end.

Dark View Explorers need to win at least one of their upcoming two games to confirm a place in the semi-final. They are currently fourth in the points table with three losses and as many wins. The team produced a splendid performance in its last game by defeating Fort Charlotte Strikers by eight wickets.

Botanical Gardens Rangers have already qualified for the knockout games with four wins and two losses. They outplayed Grenadines Divers in their recent game by seven wickets. Rangers will hope to win both their upcoming games to gain some momentum and confidence for the second round.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and Botanical Gardens Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs BGR Telecast

Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers game will not be telecast in India.

DVE vs BGR Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs BGR Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 am IST on March 30, Wednesday.

DVE vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alick Athanaze

Vice-Captain: Salvan Browne

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Wayne Harper, Lindon James, Salvan Browne

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Keron Cottoy, Shammon Hooper

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson

DVE vs BGR Probable XIs

Dark View Explorers: Alick Athanaze, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Tilron Harry, Sealron Williams, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Aleon Caesar, Deron Greaves, Lindon James (c & wk)

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Larry Edward, Andre Fletcher, Salvan Browne (wk), Wayne Harper, Keron Cottoy, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Ethan Gibson, Kenneth Dember, Kesrick Williams

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here