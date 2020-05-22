Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

DVE vs FCS Dream 11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers – Playing XI, Pitch Report, Cricket Fantasy Predictions

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will kick off at 10 pm.

Trending Desk |May 22, 2020, 1:40 PM IST
VPL stock image 2

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020  | Dark View Explorers (DVE) will lock horns with Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the third game of the inaugural day. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match will be held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent, on Friday, May 22.

The live streaming of the upcoming fixture will be available of Fancode app. The live telecast of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers can be viewed on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.



Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs FCS Dream11 Predictions

The weather won’t play a spoilsport in today’s match. The pitch will favour the pacers.

 Here is the Dark View Explorers (DVS) vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Captain: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Deron Greaves

Vice-Captain: Lindon James, Kensley Joseph and Shammon Hooper

Behind the wickets: Lindon James

Bating line-up: Ronald Scott, Deron Greaves and Gidron Pope

All-Rounders: Kirton Lavia,  Keron Cottoy (C), Sealroy Williams and Shammon Hooper (VC)

Bowing attack: Ojay Matthews, Rasheed Frederick and Darius Martin

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers Probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams 

