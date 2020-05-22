DVE vs FCS Dream 11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers – Playing XI, Pitch Report, Cricket Fantasy Predictions

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 | Dark View Explorers (DVE) will lock horns with Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the third game of the inaugural day. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match will be held at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent, on Friday, May 22.
The live streaming of the upcoming fixture will be available of Fancode app. The live telecast of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers can be viewed on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will kick off at 10 pm.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs FCS Dream11 Predictions
The weather won’t play a spoilsport in today’s match. The pitch will favour the pacers.
Here is the Dark View Explorers (DVS) vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Captain: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Deron Greaves
Vice-Captain: Lindon James, Kensley Joseph and Shammon Hooper
Behind the wickets: Lindon James
Bating line-up: Ronald Scott, Deron Greaves and Gidron Pope
All-Rounders: Kirton Lavia, Keron Cottoy (C), Sealroy Williams and Shammon Hooper (VC)
Bowing attack: Ojay Matthews, Rasheed Frederick and Darius Martin
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers Probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
DVE vs FCS Dream 11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers – Playing XI, Pitch Report, Cricket Fantasy Predictions
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will kick off at 10 pm.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings