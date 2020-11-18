- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DVE vs FCS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier League T10, Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DVE vs FCS Dream11 Best Picks / DVE vs FCS Dream11 Captain / DVE vs FCS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 18, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Dark View Explorers are set to play Fort Charlotte Strikers again in the 23rd match of the Vincy Premier League T10. In their last encounter DVE secured a comfortable victory by 22 runs. Currently, they are placed third in the group with four wins in seven matches. FCS have turned out to be the weakest side in the tournament having lost six of their seven matches. They will certainly have a tough time against DVE here. The match will be played at 08:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent.
DVE vs FCS Vincy Premier League T10, Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Live Streaming
All matches of the Vincy Premier League T10 can be watched online on FanCode.
DVE vs FCS Vincy Premier League T10, Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
DVE vs FCS Vincy Premier League T10, Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Match Details
November 18 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent
Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS Dream11 team for Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers
Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS Dream11 team for Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers captain: Miles Bascombe
Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS Dream11 team for Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers vice-captain: Alex Samuel
Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS Dream11 team for Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers wicketkeeper: Lindon James
Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS Dream11 team for Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers batsmen: Miles Bascombe, Shammon Hooper, Alex Samuel, Roland Cato
Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS Dream11 team for Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers all-rounders: Deron Greaves, Sealroy Williams, Dean Browne
Vincy Premier League T10 DVE vs FCS Dream11 team for Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers bowlers: Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Shaquille Browne
DVE vs FCS Vincy Premier League T10, Dark View Explorers playing 11 against Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Lindon James (WK), Jahiel Walters, Sealron Williams, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Jade Matthews, Shaquille Browne
DVE vs FCS Vincy Premier League T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers playing 11 against Dark View Explorers: Alex Samuel, Roland Cato, Gidron Pope, Sealroy Williams, Rickford Walker, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sylvan Spencer, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Nigel Small
