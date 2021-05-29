DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Eliminator 2: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Match May 29, 11:30 pm IST

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers: In Eliminator 2 of the Vincy Premier League, Dark View Explorers will lock horns against La Soufriere. The DVE vs FCS clash is scheduled to be played on May 29, Saturday at 11:30 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

Dark View Explorers finished at the top of the points table in the league stage. They secured victory in six out of eight league matches. However, Qualifier 1 of the Vincy Premier League saw the Explorers getting outplayed by La Soufriere Hikers by seven wickets. Entering the contest against Fort Charlotte Strikers, Explorers will be hoping to return back to the winning ways and keep themselves alive in the competition.

Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, secured victory in their last outing in the T10 extravaganza. Strikers defeated the Salt Pond Breakers by four runs in Eliminator 1. They now have to outplay the Dark View Explorers to book a berth for themselves in the final against La Soufriere Hikers.

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs FCS Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India.

DVE vs FCS Live Streaming

The match between DVE vs FCS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs FCS Match Details

In Eliminator 2 of Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Dark View Explorers will lock horns against Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:30 pm IST on May 29, Saturday.

DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shammon Hooper

Vice-Captain: Romano Pierre

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James

Batsmen: Romano Pierre, Miles Bascombe, Gidron Pope

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Bowlers: Rayan Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan

DVE vs FCS Probable XIs

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Miles Bascombe (C), Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Casmus Hackshaw (WK), Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Rasheed Fredericks, Shaquille Browne, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Ray Jordan

