DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League 2022 match, March 22, 12:00 AM IST

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Dark View Explorers and Grenadines Divers:

In the sixth match of the Vincy Premier League 2022, Dark View Explorers will lock horns with Grenadines Divers. The two teams will play against each other at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 AM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

Dark View Explorers made an outstanding start to the T10 competition. They produced an excellent performance with the bat against Fort Charlotte Strikers. The team posted a total of 116 runs in their ten overs while Strikers ended up with only 89 runs. Alick Athanaze was the star performer for Explorers as he smacked 88 runs off just 31 balls.

Coming to Grenadines Divers, the team will aim for redemption on Tuesday after a poor start. They lost their first game at the hands of Botanical Gardens Rangers by nine wickets. The bowlers could have done better as they conceded 43 runs in just five overs.

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs GRD Telecast

Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers game will not telecast in India

DVE vs GRD Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs GRD Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 AM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asif Hooper

Vice-Captain - Alick Athanaze

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James, Hyron Shallow

Batters: Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Sealron Williaams, Asif Hooper, Shammon Hooper

Bowlers: Luke Wilson, Wesrick Strough, Imran Joseph

DVE vs GRD Probable XIs:

Dark View Explorers: Shammon Hooper, Lindon James(WK)(C), Alick Athanaze, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Luke Wilson, Darius Martin, Maxwell Edwards, Romano Pierre, Sealron Williaams, Tilron Harry

Grenadines Divers: Roland Cato, Shem Browne, Asif Hooper(C), Hyron Shallow(WK), Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Kevin Abraham, Denson Hoyte, Wesrick Strough, Vedol Edwards, Imran Joseph

