DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Match May 25 9:00 pm IST

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 match between Dark View Explorers and Grenadines Divers: In the 21st match of Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10, Dark View Explorers will take on Grenadines Divers on Tuesday. The match between DVE vs GRD will kick-start at the 09:00 pm (IST) and will take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

Dark View Explorers are having a terrific season. They are comfortably placed at the second spot in the VPL points table after winning five out of their six matches. The Explorers won their previous game against La Soufriere Hikers by 11 runs. Currently, they are unbeaten in their last four games and will aim to continue their winning momentum against Grenadines Divers side.

On the other hand, Grenadines Divers have won just two of their seven matches and are currently placed at the second last position in the points table.

In their previous outing, the Divers were hammered by 39 runs at the hands of Fort Charlotte Strikers.

The last time two sides faced each other, Dark View Explorers thrashed Grenadines Divers by 35 runs.

Ahead of tonight’s match between Dark View Explorers and Grenadines Divers; here is everything you want to know:

DVE vs GRD Telecast

Not televised in India

DVE vs GRD Live Streaming

The match between DVE vs GRD can be live-streamed on Fan Code.

DVE vs GRD Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, May 25 at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

DVE vs GRD captain, vice-captain choices:

Captain: Deron Greaves

Vice-Captain: Asia Hooper

DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Lindon James

Batsmen: Shem Browne, Romano Pierre and Kadir Nedd

All-Rounders: Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Shammom Hooper and Deron Greaves

Bowlers: Razine Browne, Sealron Williams and Luke Wilson.

DVE vs GRD probable playing XIs

Dark View Explorers predicted playing XI: Lindon James (C & WK), Romano Pierre, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Rayan Williams, Maxwell Edwards, Alex Samuel, Sealron Williams, Shammom Hooper and Luke Wilson

Grenadines Divers predicted playing XI: Asif Hooper (C), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Romario Grant (WK), Richie Richards, Javed Williams, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell and Braxie Browne

