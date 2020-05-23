DVE vs LSH Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Pitch Report and Fantasy Tips

The fourth match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Dark View Explorers (DVE) welcome La Soufriere Hikers (LHS) on Saturday (May 23).
The DVE vs LSH Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers live match is scheduled to start at 6 pm.
The live streaming of the Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match can be viewed on the Fancode app. For those, who wanna watch it on TV, Star Sports and Sony ESPN will show the DVE vs LSH match.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs LSH Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
The weather won’t play a spoilsport in the upcoming fixture between . The pitch at the Kingstown has been in the favour of the bowlers. The team that will bat first is expected to put close to 80 runs on the scoreboard.
Here is the Dark View Explorers vs and La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Captain: Dasron Maloney, Kensley Joseph, Jeremy Haywood
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Vice-Captain: Deron Greaves, Othniel Lewis
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Behind the wickets: L James
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bating line-up: D Greaves, S Brown, D Maloney, D Douglas
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers All-Rounders: D Browne, K Joseph, S Wiliaams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs LSH Dream 11 Prediction, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Bowing attack: D Martin, J Haywood, O Lewis
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers Probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers : Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Denson Hoyte, Shamman Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers Probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Tilron Harry, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Othniel Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
DVE vs LSH Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers Pitch Report and Fantasy Tips
The fourth match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see the Dark View Explorers (DVE) welcome La Soufriere Hikers (LHS) on Saturday (May 23).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings