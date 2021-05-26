DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 26, 11:00 pm IST

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers: In the 24th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Dark View Explorers will square off against La Soufriere. The T20 fixture is scheduled for May 26, Wednesday at 11:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

Dark View Explorers are experiencing a dream ride in the competition and are deemed as the favorites to win the T10 Championship. They are placedat the top of the points table with seven victories from six fixtures. In their last encounter, Explorers defeated Grenadines Divers by nine wickets.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, started their campaign in Vincy Premier League on a high note as they scripted victory in their first four league matches. However, the team lost track and were defeated in their next two games. La Soufriere Hikers finally returned back to the winning ways by defeating Salt Pond Breakers in their last encounter by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs LSH Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

DVE vs LSH Live Streaming

The match between DVE vs LSH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs LSH Match Details

The 24th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 26, Wednesday.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Romano Pierre

Vice-Captain: Deron Greaves

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James, Salvan Browne

Batsmen: Romano Pierre, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Benniton Stapleton

Bowlers: Rayan Williams, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough

DVE vs LSH Probable XIs:

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman (WK), Ojay Matthews, Camano Cain, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Kemron Strough

