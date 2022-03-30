DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League 2022 match, March 31, 12:00 am IST

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers: In the 24th match of the Vincy Premier League 2022, Dark View Explorers will fight a battle with La Soufriere Hikers. The game between the two sides will kickstart at 12:00 am IST on March 31, Thursday.

The match doesn’t hold much significance as both Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers have qualified for the second round of the T10 Championship. Hikers have an opportunity to top the points table if they manage to win the Thursday game by a good margin. They are currently second in the standings with five wins and two losses. Hikers defeated Grenadines Divers in their last game by 28 runs.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, will finish at fourth place in the league stage irrespective of the Thursday game result. The team has so far accumulated six points from three wins. Explorers were beaten by Botanical Gardens Rangers by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs LSH Telecast

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers game will not be telecast in India.

DVE vs LSH Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs LSH Match Details

The match will be hosted at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 12:00 am IST on March 31, Thursday.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Deron Greaves

Vice-Captain - Alick Athnaze

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gidron Pope

Batters: Kavem Hodge, Alick Athnaze, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis

Bowlers: Luke Wilson, Darius Martin, Rayan Williams

DVE vs LSH Probable XIs:

Dark View Explorers: Luke Wilson, Lindon James (c&wk), Dean Browne, Darius Martin, Alick Athanaze, Sealron Williams, Leshawn Lewis, Tilron Harry, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Romano Pierre

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Nigel Small, Rayan Williams, Jahiel Walters, Andrew Thomas, Romario Bibby, Gidron Pope(wk), Jeremy Layne

