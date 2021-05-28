DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Squad List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Match May 28, 9:00 pm IST

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers: In Qualifier 1 of the Vincy Premier League, Dark View Explorers will square off against La Soufriere. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on May 28, Friday at 09:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers will present a cracking affair as both the teams have done considerably well in the league stage.

Dark View Explorers finished the league stage of the Vincy Premier League 2021 at the top of the points table. They registered victory in six matches out of eight league games.

La Soufriere Hikers are not behind as they are positioned at the second position on the points table. Just likeDark View Explorers, La Soufriere Hikers also won their six league matches. However, due to a low net run rate, they are placed behind the Explorers.

Both the team were up against each other in the last league match of the T10 Championship. In the match, Hikers registered a comfortable victory against Explorers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs LSH Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

DVE vs LSH Live Streaming

The match between DVE vs LSH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs LSH Match Details

In Qualifier 1 of Vincy Premier League T10 2021, Dark View Explorers will lock horns against La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 28, Friday.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dillon Douglas

Vice-Captain: Salvan Browne

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James, Salvan Browne

Batsmen: Romano Pierre, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Benniton Stapleton

Bowlers: Rayan Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Kemron Strough

DVE vs LSH Probable XIs

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman (WK), Ojay Matthews, Camano Cain, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Kemron Strough

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here