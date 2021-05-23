DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League - T10 2021, May 23, 9:00 PM IST

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers: Dark View Explorers will square off against La Soufriere Hikers in the upcoming match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. The match is scheduled for May 23, Sunday at 9:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Both Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers will be entering the contest after experiencing similar outings in the league.

Dark View Explorers are proudly sitting at the second position on the points table. They have won their four league matches while losing just one. In their previous encounter, they thrashed Botanical Gardens Rangers by a massive 54 runs.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, are a team to beat in the 2021 edition of the Vincy Premier League. They are yet to register their first loss in the competition as the team has won all their four league matches thus far. Their previous encounter saw them defeating Salt Pond Breakers by 31 runs.

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs LSH Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not being telecast in India

DVE vs LSH Live Streaming

The match between DVE vs LSH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs LSH Match Details

The 17th match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 23, Sunday.

DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Salvan Browne

Vice-Captain- Benniton Stapleton

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs LSH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James, Salvan Browne

Batsmen: Romano Pierre, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Benniton Stapleton

Bowlers: Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Kemron Strough

DVE vs LSH Probable XIs

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James (C & WK), Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Deron Greaves, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman (WK), Ojay Matthews, Camano Cain, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Kemron Strough

