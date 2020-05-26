DVE vs SPB Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

Dark View Explorers (DVE) will welcome league leaders Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) on Tuesday, May 26, in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. Dark View Explorers who are sitting on the 3rd spot with four points will eye to close their gap with the Breakers. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE and SPB is scheduled to be played at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.
Salt Pond Breakers, who are the only unbeaten side in the league, will look to continue their winning streak. SPB are leading the chart with eight points.
The Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers fixture will commence at 8 pm. Fans can watch live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The live streaming will be available on Fancode app.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 DVE vs SPB Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
In terms of the weather, there are 20 per cent chances of rain and the humidity will be around 72 per cent. In case there is rain one can expect some difficulties in the match.
As the tournament has progressed it has been observed that the pitch at Arnos Vale Ground has achieved some sort of a balance that works for both batsmen and bowlers.
Here is the Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Captain: S Ambris
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Vice-Captain: D Greaves
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Behind the wickets: L James
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Bating line-up: S Ambris, D Greaves, K Nedd
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB All-Rounders: S Hooper, S Williaams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction DVE vs SPB Bowling attack: D Martin, D Johnson, J Harry, W Strough
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers Probable XI vs Salt Pond Breakers: Lindon James, Andrew Thomas, Deron Greaves, Kody Horne, Javid Williams, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williaams, Darius Martin, Davian Barnum, Kemran Strough, Ojay Matthews.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Salt Pond Breakers Probable XI vs Dark View Explorers: Sunil Ambris, Kadir Nedd, Donwell Hector, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Seon Sween, Rickford Walker, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Wesrick Strough, Benniton Stapleton
