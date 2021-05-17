CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » DVE vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League - T10 2021, May 17, 11:00 pm IST

DVE vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League - T10 2021, May 17, 11:00 pm IST

DVE vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Vincy Premier League - T10 2021, May 17, 11:00 pm IST

Check here DVE vs SPB Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Dark View Explorers and Salt Pond Breakers. Also, check the schedule of the Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers match.

DVE vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between Dark View Explorers and Salt Pond Breakers: In the sixth match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Vincy Premier League T10, Dark View Explorers will lock horns against Salt Pond Breakers. The match is scheduled for May 17, Monday at 11:00 pm IST at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.

Both Dark View Explorers and Salt Pond Breakers have experienced similar outings in the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 so far. Dark View Explorers are sitting at the top of the points table as they won their last encounter against Botanical Gardens Rangers by stunning 57 runs.

Salt Pond Breakers also started their campaign in the T10 Championship with a victory as they outplayed Grenadines Divers by 11 runs. The defending champions are positioned in third place on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Dark View Explorers and Salt Pond Breakers; here is everything you need to know:

DVE vs SPB Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India.

DVE vs SPB Live Streaming

The match between DVE vs SPB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DVE vs SPB Match Details

The sixth match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Dark View Explorers and Salt Pond Breakers. The game will commence at 11:00 pm IST on May 17, Monday at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent

DVE vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Seon Sween

Vice-Captain: Davian Barnum

Suggested Playing XI for DVE vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Seon Sween

Batsmen: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre

All-rounders: Davian Barnum, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves

Bowlers: Jeremy Layne, Delorn Johnson, Darius Martin

DVE vs SPB Probable XIs:

Dark View Explorers: Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

Salt Pond Breakers: Seon Sween, Urnel Thomas, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Layne, Tijorn Pope, Leshawn Lewis, Ricavo Williams

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches