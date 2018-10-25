Dwayne Bravo Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Loading...
The 35-year-old, who last appeared in a T20I in 2016, played crucial roles in Windies' T20 World Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2016.
"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lord's Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career," Bravo said in his retirement note.
"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players."
In 40 Tests, he scored three tons and amassed 2200 runs. In the bowling department he picked 86 wickets at an average of 39.83. But, to concentrate on shorter formats of the game, he played his last Test in 2010.
As far as ODIs is concerned, he played 164 matched and scored 2968 runs, to go with 199 wickets. In T20s, he scored 1142 runs at a strike-rate of 116.41 and took 52 wickets at an economy of 8.46.
First Published: October 25, 2018, 11:05 AM IST