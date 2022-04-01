Dwayne Bravo Calls Over to Yuvraj Singh in 2006 Series 'Life-Changing'

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo reckons that his over to Yuvraj Singh in the second ODI of the 2006 series against India was a life-changing moment. Chasing the target of 198 runs, India needed 11 to win in the last over with one wicket hand. Facing Bravo on the first ball was Munaf Patel who did well to give the strike to Yuvraj Singh. The left-hander was batting at 85 and was India’s only hope for a win. He hit Bravo for two consecutive boundaries taking Indian closer to a victory. India needed only 2 runs to win off the remaining three delivers. And that’s when Bravo pulled out a magical delivery.

Surprising Yuvraj with a slower one, Bravo cleaned him up to lead the West Indies team to a 1-run victory. “It made the world look up and notice that I have one of the best change-up balls in business and it made my T20 career,” Bravo told The Indian Express.

“Too many, man, to choose one ball as a favourite. That Yuvraj ball did change my life,” Bravo said while choosing his favourite delivery to date.

Dwayne Bravo said that even cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar reached out to him, through late West Indies commentator Tony Cozier, after his exploits in the match.

Bravo added that when skipper Brian Lara tossed the ball to him for the final over, he had not thought about the kind of deliveries he would bowl. Bravo, who is the highest wicket-taker in IPL now, says that he still doesn’t think before going into delivery.

While Bravo has announced retirement from international cricket, he continues to play in various T20 leagues across the world. He is playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the current IPL season.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, Bravo replaced Lasith Malinga as the leading wicket-taker in the history of IPL. Bravo has 171 wickets in 153 Indian Premier League matches.

