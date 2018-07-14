Dwayne Bravo Dines With ‘Brothers’ MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya

Before the all-important clash, players looked to relax a bit and caught up with West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. The ‘Champion’ shared an image on his Instagram account, having dinner with MS Dhoni and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
He posted the image, saying, “Dinner with my brothers @mahi7781 @hardikpandya93 always nice to catch up with Cpt Kool #RunDWorld#Champion”
Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma were the stars for India in the first ODI. While Yadav picked career-best figures of 6/25, Sharma powered his way to 137 to guide India to a comfortable win.
Dwayne BravoEnglandHardik PandyaIndiaIndia cricket teamIndia vs Engand 2018India vs EnglandMS DhoniOff The Field
First Published: July 14, 2018, 12:28 PM IST