Dwayne Bravo Hints at International Comeback For Windies
Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has hinted that he might come out of international retirement soon. After West Indies thrashed Afghanistan in the ODI series 3-0, the 36-year-old posted a congratulatory video for his team.
