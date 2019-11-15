Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

359/4 (98.0)

India lead by 209 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

Dwayne Bravo Hints at International Comeback For Windies

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has hinted that he might come out of international retirement soon. After West Indies thrashed Afghanistan in the ODI series 3-0, the 36-year-old posted a congratulatory video for his team.

Cricketnext Staff |November 15, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Dwayne Bravo Hints at International Comeback For Windies

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has hinted that he might come out of international retirement soon. After West Indies thrashed Afghanistan in the ODI series 3-0, the 36-year-old posted a congratulatory video for his team.

In the video, Bravo said, "As a former West Indies player, but... may soon come out of ..retirement...anyway, it gives me great joy to see not only team doing well after five years but to all Caribbean fans, this is a return of the team."

Bravo announced his retirement in 2018, but has not played for the West Indies since September 2016, due to the fall out with West Indies Cricket Board.

Bravo also added that last five years had been the worst for their side, and their revival has already begun.

"The last five years was the worst of West Indies cricket. Just a few individuals with a lot of ego and bad intentions, trying their best to sabotage a few individuals, end a lot of careers.

"The long and short of the story is that every rope has an end. The longest rope has an end, and thank god that it has come to an end," said Bravo.

Bravo featured in 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is for the Windies. He has scored 6310 runs across all formats and bagged 337 wickets to go with it.

Dwayne BravoWest Indies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more