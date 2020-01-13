Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Dwayne Bravo Recalled by West Indies After Three-year T20 Exile

Dwayne Bravo was recalled to the West Indies squad on Sunday, more than three years after his last appearance.

AFP |January 13, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Dwayne Bravo Recalled by West Indies After Three-year T20 Exile

Dwayne Bravo was recalled to the West Indies squad on Sunday, more than three years after his last appearance as the Caribbean side build up to the defence of their World Twenty20 title.

The 36-year-old all-rounder, a two-time World T20 winner, was named in a 13-man squad for a three-match series against Ireland later this month.

However, the West Indies are thinking long-term with the next World Cup in the game's shortest format taking place in Australia in October and November.

Bravo last played for the T20 side against Pakistan in September 2016 before he quit to concentrate on franchise cricket.

"Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our 'death' bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving," said West Indies chief selector Roger Harper.

"His record in this department speaks for itself. He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other 'death' bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed."

Bravo has played 66 T20 internationals for West Indies, taking 52 wickets and scoring 1,142 runs.

However, his career has often been controversial.

He played the last of his 40 Tests in 2010 and was dumped as ODI skipper in 2014 after leading a walkout during a tour of India over a pay dispute.

Fellow all-rounder Rovman Powell has also been recalled having played 23 T20 internationals.

Jason Holder, the team's regular skipper, is being rested just as he was for the three ODIs against Ireland, a series which ended Sunday.

West Indies T20 squad to face Ireland: Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams.

Dwayne BravoirelandT20IsWest Indies

Related stories

'My Experience Will Help West Indies Bowling' - Dwayne Bravo Makes Himself Available for T20Is
Karthik Lakshmanan | December 13, 2019, 12:52 PM IST

'My Experience Will Help West Indies Bowling' - Dwayne Bravo Makes Himself Available for T20Is

'Champion' Bravo Leads Maratha Arabians to Maiden T10 Title
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 12:17 PM IST

'Champion' Bravo Leads Maratha Arabians to Maiden T10 Title

India vs West Indies | We Are On a Mission to Do Better in One-Dayers: Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 5:43 PM IST

India vs West Indies | We Are On a Mission to Do Better in One-Dayers: Pollard

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more