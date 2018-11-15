Dwayne Bravo Signs With Melbourne Stars for Upcoming Big Bash League

Loading...
"It's almost Big Bash time again and I'm very excited to be representing the Melbourne Stars. I've worked with Stephen Fleming before, he's a great coach and I'm sure we can do great things together at the Stars," he said.
"The MCG is where it all started for me in Australia and I can't wait to call it home over the summer. I want all the fans to come down and support Team Green on New Year's Day when we take on my old team in Melbourne Derby."
Stars had earlier signed Nepal's legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who will share one import position with England's legspinner Matt Parkinson. Bravo will be available for the entire season and will take the second and final overseas spot for Stars, who lost out on the services of Englishmen Luke Wright and Kevin Pietersen at the end of last season.
Stars have made six semi-final appearances but are yet to win the trophy. However, they only managed two wins last year and had a horrid season. Stars have replaced Rob Quiney, John Hastings and James Faulkner with former Sydney Sixers batsman Nic Maddinson, and Victorians Jonathan Merlo and Travis Dean.
Fleming believes Bravo can be that game-changer for them and will provide great balance to the squad that's filled with youngsters.
"I've worked with Dwayne for a number of years in the IPL and have always thought he'd be a great addition to the Stars dressing room. He's obviously got his flamboyant side, which is great entertainment for the crowd and can really lift the energy on-field, but it's his attacking style with both the bat and ball that can turn a game," said Fleming
"Dwayne can be lethal with the ball, plus come in at five or six in the batting order and add some real star power. I think he's been consistently good in the Big Bash over the years, and last year he was one of the best performers in BBL with the ball taking 18 wickets with best figures of 5-28.
"We have a lot of brilliant young players coming through at the Stars and balancing that we're bringing in one of the most experienced T20 players in the world. Bravo holds the record for most wickets in T20, has played 410 T20 matches and his leadership, having captained Trinbago to this year's CPL title, will be a huge asset around the Club."
First Published: November 15, 2018, 1:02 PM IST