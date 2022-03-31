CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Dwayne Bravo Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Become Highest Wicket-taker in IPL History
1-MIN READ

Dwayne Bravo Surpasses Lasith Malinga to Become Highest Wicket-taker in IPL History

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo against Lucknow Super Giants (BCCI)

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo against Lucknow Super Giants (BCCI)

Dwayne Bravo went past Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL

Cricketnext Staff

Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League on Thursday. He reached the landmark as he dimissed Lucknow Super Giants’ Deepak Hooda on the second ball of his fourth over at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Bravo had equalled Lasith Malinga’s long-standing record of most wickets in IPL – 170 – in the first game of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2022: LSG vs CSK - LIVE

Here are the top-5 wicket-takers in IPL history (* denotes currently active players in IPL):

RELATED NEWS
BOWLER NAMENO. OF WICKETS
Dwayne Bravo*171
Lasith Malinga170
Amit Mishra166
Piyush Chawla157
Harbhajan Singh150

Ravichandran Ashwin is the closest to Malinga and Bravo, among the active cricketers, with 145 wickets in 168 IPL games.

Spinners Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla are third and fourth in the list with 166 and 157 scalps while Harbhajan Singh rounds off the top five with 150 wickets from 160 games.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP

Malinga had taken 170 wickets in just 122 matches with an average of 19.79 with a best of 5/10. Malinga has six four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name, while Bravo averages 24.01 with two four-wicket hauls to his name and crossed Malinga in his 152nd game.

Malinga, currently working as the fast-bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals, played only for Mumbai Indians throughout his career. He last represented the franchise in 2019. He skipped the tournament the following year citing personal reasons.

It was not enough for CSK as LSG won the match by 6 wickets.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags
first published:March 31, 2022, 23:44 IST