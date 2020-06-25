Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Dwayne Bravo to Release Song on MS Dhoni's Birthday

Dwayne Bravo, West Indies player is an all-rounder on the field, and off it too. He is a popular artist in the Caribbean especially and has recorded a few songs. He had released the song 'Champion' after the Windies won the T20 World Cup in 2016.

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2020, 6:15 PM IST
Now with MS Dhoni's birthday approaching in July, the Trinidadian has said that he is working on a song called '7' for the CSK captain. The song has been written and composed by himself alone.

“Just to keep my fans updated on @mahi7781 song!! #7 as you’ll requested the plan is to release this song on his birthday, Also, we have a new dance!! It’s called the Helicopter ?? pls tag me your version of the helicopter ?? dance and I will pick out the best dance and make it the official Dance for MS!!.” Bravo posted on his Instagram account.

While talking to Cricbuzz, Bravo had revealed how Dhoni had impacted his career.

“I want to do something for him. He is coming to the end of his career. He had a great career. Dhoni had a great impact on my personal career and also so many other cricketers. I wanted to do something special for him. I named the song No. 7. It’s his number. It’s a special number for him.”, said Bravo.

