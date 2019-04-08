Dwayne Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate

Loading...
Bravo turned hair-stylist for team-mate Monu Singh, giving him a relatively new look. What more, Bravo even offered to pay Rs. 1 million if he did the job well.
When Champion gave Monu Singh a new #Thala! #5000Increment #Kashmonu #WhistlePodu #Yellove @DJBravo47 pic.twitter.com/FYw0iTKVlm— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 8, 2019
Bravo suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium, and was sidelined for two weeks.
CSK batting coach Mike Hussey confirmed the news a day ahead of the clash against Kings XI Punjab.
"It's going to cause a little bit of rejigging of the team but I am sure we are going to be able to put together a very strong team. It's a big loss but we have had these challenges in the past. Let's hope we can do this again," said Hussey.
"I am sure MS (Dhoni) and (Stephen) Fleming will be looking at Scott Kuggeleijn and assessing his death bowling skills. We've got Shardul (Thakur). Mohit (Sharma) can bowl at the death as well.
“It's about assessing the conditions. If it's turning, I think one of the spinners can bowl at the death. I am sure there will be a lot of strategic thinking and it's a key area of the game."
CSK take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Tuesday (April 9).
First Published: April 8, 2019, 7:00 PM IST