Dwayne ‘Champion’ Bravo Plays his Last International Home Match; Next Stop – T20 World Cup

Dwayne Bravo has played his last match on Caribbean soil, unfortunately, not the way the ‘Champion’ would have wanted to leave. In the four-match T20I series against Pakistan, three matches were called off due to heavy rainfall and the second match was won by Pakistan, which saw the visitors win the series 1-0. Withan illustrious career which spans from 2004 onwards, Bravo had announced before the match that the fourth and final T20I against Pakistanwould be his last on home soil.

The two-time T20I World Champion disclosed his announcement during the team huddle before the fourth T20I against Pakistan. Cricket West Indies announced Bravo’s decision through Keiron Pollard on social media, which received plenty of heartfelt messages for the veteran T20 specialist.

This is what the Skipper had to say at the start of the match 🌴⬇️And yes it's official, today's T20I is the last in the Caribbean for the Champion @DJBravo47 😥#WIvPAK #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/0CJZ9oX1SN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 3, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam paid tribute to the veteran all-rounder by presenting him with a Pakistan jersey with his signature on it.

Dwayne Bravo presented with a signed Babar Azam T-shirt at the conclusion of the 4-match T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan (Pictures courtesy of Windies Cricket Instagram)#WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/oP3BLkuQ8i— PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) August 4, 2021

A jovial and joyful cricketer, Bravo has done it all and in the words of Cricket West Indies (CWI), he is a ‘lion-hearted’ competitor from the beginning of his career. The 37-year old has been a backbone for his country in all formats and the major highlights from his decorated career is winning the T20I World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

In Bravo’s distinguished career, the Trinidadian cricketer made his ODI debut before Tests for West Indies. The all-rounder made his ODI debut in April2004, against England and in the same year against the same opponent, he made his Test debut at Lord’s. Two years later, Bravo made his T20I debut against New Zealand, a format that changed his career.

In Test cricket, Bravo played 40 matches, in which he has scored 2200 runs including three centuries and 13 half-centuries and has gone on to claim 86 wickets, which includes two fifers. With a high score of 113 and best figures of 6/55 in Test cricket, Bravo was the perfect all-rounder to have in the squad.

In ODI cricket, Bravo has played 164 matches in which he has scored 2968 runs including two centuries and 10 half-centuries with a high score of 112 runs. In terms of bowling, the all-rounder has picked 199 wickets along with a best figure of 6/43.

In T20I cricket, the veteran has so far played 86 matches for the Caribbean, scoring a total of 1,229 runs and claiming 76 wickets. Bravo will now last be seen representing the maroon in the 2021 T20I World Cup commencing from October onwards. The West Indies powerhouse will aim to defend their T20I World Cup and bid Bravo a fitting farewell.

