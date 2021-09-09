DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 match, September 09, 10:30 AM IST

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 between PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters: The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup is all set to kickstart from September 9. The final of the championship will be played on September 21 with two stadiums - National Stadium and Oval Academy Ground - hosting all the games. As many as four teams including PCB Blasters, PCB Dynamites, PCB Challengers, and PCB Strikers will be fighting with each other to lift the trophy.

PCB Dynamites will cross swords with PCB Blasters in the opening match of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021. The game will be played on September 09, Thursday at 10:30 AM IST at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The encounter is likely to be an interesting one as both the teams have quality players on their side. Dynamites have players like Nashra Sandhu and Muneeba Ali Siddiqui while for Blasters, Nida Dar and Fatima Sana, are expected to lead the attack.

Ahead of the match between PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

DYA-W vs BLA-W Telecast

The PCB Dynamites vs PCB Blasters match will not be broadcasted in India.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Live Streaming

The match between Dynamites and BLasters will be streamed live on PCB’s YouTube Channel.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Match Details

The curtain-raiser of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between PCB Dynamites and PCB Blasters at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 09, Thursday at 10:30 AM IST.

DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Fatima Sana

Vice-Captain- Nida Dar

Suggested Playing XI for DYA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima

Batsmen: Neha Sharmin, Aisha Javed, Noren Yaqoob, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Nashra Sanhdu, Fatima Sana, Humna Bilal

DYA-W vs BLA-W Probable XIs:

PCB Dynamites: Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sandhu, Neha Sharmin, Rida Aslam, Soha Fatima, Humna Bilal

PCB Blasters: Noren Yaqoob, Fatima Sana Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Arijah Haseeb, Aisha Javed, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroon Shah, Gull Firoza, Momina Riasat, Saima Malik

