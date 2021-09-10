DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 match, September 11, 10:30 AM IST

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers:The third match of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 will witness a high-voltage affair between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers. The encounter will be hosted at the National Stadium on September 11, Saturday at 10:30 AM IST. PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers got off to contrasting starts in the One Day extravaganza.

PCB Dynamites were denied a dream start in the Pakistan Women’s domestic tournament as they lost their first game to PCB Blasters. Batting first in the match, Dynamites could manage only 186 runs on the board. Blasters easily chased the target within 41 overs to secure a win by six wickets. Coming into the contest on Saturday, PCB Dynamites will be hoping for redemption to add two crucial points under their belt.

PCB Challengers, on the other hand, were absolutely brilliant in their first game. They got better off PCB Strikers by 150 runs. Playing their first match, Challengers produced a brilliant batting effort as they posted 256 runs on the scoreboard. Strikers were folded at a paltry total of 106 to hand the Challengers an easy win. The team will be looking to continuing the winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

DYA-W vs CHA-W Telecast

The PCB Dynamites vs PCB Challengers match will not be broadcasted in India.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Live Streaming

The match between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers will be streamed live on PCB’s YouTube Channel.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Match Details

The third match of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between PCB Dynamites and PCB Challengers at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 11, Saturday at 10:30 AM IST.

DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Diana Baig

Vice-Captain- Aliya Riaz

Suggested Playing XI for DYA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Fareeha Mehmood, Najiha Alvi

Batsmen: Javeria Khan, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali

All-rounders: Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Kainat Hafeez

Bowlers: Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Humna Bilal

DYA-W vs CHA-W Probable XIs:

PCB Dynamites: Huraina Sajjad, Neha Sharmin Nadeem, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Snadhu, Humna Bilal, Maham Tariq, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Soha Fatima, Kainat Hafeez, Sadaf Shams

PCB Challengers: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Waheeda Akhtar, Fareeha Mehmood, Gull Rukh, Khadija Chishty, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Saba Nazir, Javeria Khan (captain), Anoosha Nasir, Iram Javed

