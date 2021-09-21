DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 Third-place Playoff Match, September 21, 10:30 AM IST

DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 third-place playoff match between PCB Dynamites and PCB Strikers: The PCB Dynamites and PCB Strikers will lock square off for the third place in a playoff match of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 on Tuesday, September 21. The high-octane fixture will be played at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi and starts at 10:30 AM IST.

Despite a win in their previous game, the Strikers couldn’t break into the top-two slots of the Women’s One-Day Cup points table. However, they once again face the Dynamites, whom they defeated last week. Meanwhile, the Dynamites after blowing hot and cold in the league stage will be eyeing revenge. With both teams looking to end their Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 campaigns on a high, fans can expect a cracking game on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of the match between PCB Dynamites and PCB Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

DYA-W vs STR-W Telecast

The PCB Dynamites vs PCB Strikers match will not be broadcasted in India.

DYA-W vs STR-W Live Streaming

The match between PCB Dynamites and PCB Strikers will be streamed live on PCB’s YouTube Channel.

DYA-W vs STR-W Match Details

The third-place playoff match of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021 will be played at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi on Tuesday, September 21, at 10:30 AM IST.

DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muneeba Ali

Vice-Captain: Tuba Hassan

Suggested Playing XI for DYA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Yusra Amir

Batswomen: Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Muneeba Ali

All-rounders: Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Tuba Hassan

Bowlers: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Umme Hani

DYA-W vs STR-W Probable XIs:

PCB Dynamites: Muneeba Ali (C, WK), Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Huraina Sajjad, Maham Tariq, Kainat Hafeez, Syeda Insharah Asad, Humna Bilal, Rida Aslam, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

PCB Strikers: Javeria Rauf, Ayesha Zafar, Hafsa Khalid, Yusra Amir (WK), Kainat Imtiaz (C), Ayesha Naseem, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani, Tuba Hassan, Aima Saleem, Bisma Amjad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here