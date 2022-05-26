EAG vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 26, 02:00 pm IST

EAG vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Eagles and Kings:

In the Thursday afternoon game of the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022, CAP Siechem Ground will play host to an encounter between Eagles and Kings.

Eagles are currently occupying the third-last place in the points table. They have played a total of five league games so far, winning two and losing three games. Eagles need to bounce back in the league after losing their last two games against Patriots and Avengers by six and seven wickets, respectively.

Speaking of the Kings, they are experiencing a good ride in the T10 league. With two wins and one loss from five league games, the Kings are sitting in third place. They are coming into the Thursday match on the back of a tie game against the Patriots.

Ahead of the match between the Eagles and Kings, here is everything you need to know:

EAG vs KGS Telecast

Eagles vs Kings game will not be telecast in India

EAG vs KGS Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EAG vs KGS Match Details

EAG vs KGS match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 02:00 pm IST on May 26, Thursday.

EAG vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Gautham Srinivas

Vice-Captain – Saie Sharan Y

Suggested Playing XI for EAG vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ayyanar R

Batters: Kamaleeshwaran, Saie Sharan Y, Thivagar, Gautham Srinivas

All-rounders: Bhupender Chauhan, Madhan Rathinam, Govindaranjan AS

Bowlers: Tejveer Singh, Satish Jangir-B, Abeesh

EAG vs KGS Probable XIs:

Eagles: Abeesh T A, Govindaranjan AS (c), Ayyanar R (wk), Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Akash P, Madan Kumar K, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Sivanth Raj, Saie Sharan Y, Mathan M

Kings: Muhammed Salmanul Faris(wk), Thivagar G (c), Kamaleeshwaran A, Madhan Rathinam, Aravindraj Ravichandran, Shishir HR, Bhupender Chauhan, Rajaram S, Tejveer Singh, Satish Jangir B, Gautham Srinivas

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here