EAG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022, May 22, 11 AM IST

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Eagles and Royals: Royals will be bidding to continue their unbeaten run in the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022 as they will lock horns with Eagles. The two teams will play at the CAP Siechem Ground on May 22, Sunday from 11:00 AM IST.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The Eagles are fifth in the points table with one victory from two league games. The team looked out of touch in its first game against Smashers by eight wickets. They were successful in causing a turnaround in their second game by defeating the Titans by 23 runs.

Speaking of the Royals, they are third in the standings. Royals have featured in two games so far. Their opening game against the Kings ended in a tie. In their second encounter, the Royals defeated Smashers by eight runs.

Ahead of the match between Eagles and Royals, here is everything you need to know:

EAG vs ROY Telecast

Eagles vs Royals game will not be telecast in India

EAG vs ROY Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EAG vs ROY Match Details

EAG vs ROY match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11 AM IST on May 22, Sunday.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: P Rajan L

Vice-Captain: Saie Sharan Y

Suggested Playing XI for EAG vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ayyanar R, Kaladi Nagur Babu

Batters: Saie Sharan Y, Raghupathy R, AS Govindaraajan

All-rounders: Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, P Rajan L, Jasvanth S

Bowlers: Nitesh Thakur, M Madan, S Sabari

EAG vs ROY Probable XIs

Eagles: Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, Mathan M, Kumar Pazhani, Ashith Rajiv, Ayyanar R, AS Govindaraajan, M Madan Kumar, Abeesh T A, Akash P

Royals: Kaladi Nagur Babu(wk), Prabhgaran Lokesh, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, Santosh Kumaran, Priyam Ashish, SB Sai Chetan, Murugan P, Raghupathy R(c), P Rajan L, Nitesh Thakur, S Sabari

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here