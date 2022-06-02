EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction: Eagles vs Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday’s Pondicherry T10,2022 EAG vs ROY match, June 2 Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, 4:00 pm IST

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Pondicherry T10, 2022 match 41 between Eagles vs Royals: The Eagles (EAG) will be taking on the Royals (ROY) in the 41st match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament, 2022. The Eagles seem to be soaring as they currently sit on the 3rd position on the table winning 3 out of their 7 matches played. On the contrary, the Royals are having a tough time being bottom of the league winning just 2 of the 7 matches.

Eagles will be counting on their classy opener and wicket-keeper R Ayyanar to play yet another scintillating innings as he has done for the entire tournament. M Mathan will also have a significant role to play as the all rounder is the backbone of the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Royals would want their players to take more responsibility in order to come out of the slump that they are in right now. Players like Priyam Ashish and Raghupati R have to come to the rescue of their side.

Ahead of the match between Eagles and Royals; here is everything you need to know:

EAG vs ROY Live Streaming

The live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

EAG vs ROY Match Details

The EAG vs ROY match will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry, Siechem Ground, on Thursday, June 2, at 4:00 pm IST.

EAG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: R Ayyanar

Vice-Captain: Raghupathy R

Suggested Playing XI for EAG vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Ayyanar,

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: M Mathan, Jasvanth S, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam

Bowlers: Janarthanan N, Nitesh Thakur N, Murugan P, Sai Sharan Yai

Eagles vs Royals Possible Staring XI:

Eagles Predicted Starting Line-up: Ashith Rajiv, Ayyanar R, Jasvanth S, Saie Sharan Y, Abeesh T A, Akash P, Mathan M, Govindaranjan AS , Sivamurugan M , Shushruth VS and S Sanjay Sudhaakar

Royals Predicted Starting Line-up:, Nitesh Thakur N, Ragupathy R, Murugan P Priyam Ashish, Surendiran P, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Janarthanan N, Logesh Prabagaran, SB Sai Chetan, Sabari Sakthivel and Pradeep Rajan L

