EAG vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 27, 08:30 AM IST

EAG vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Eagles and Warriors: Eagles will clash against the Warriors in the Friday morning match of the 2022 edition of the Pondicherry T10. Warriors are giving a strong competition to the other teams in the league. They are placed second in the standings with four wins and two losses.

Warriors are currently on a three-match winning streak and they will hope to extend it to four on Friday. In their most recent encounter, the team hammered Royals by five wickets. The wicketkeeper-batter Yash Jadhav was the hero for the team as he smacked 47 runs off just 22 balls to help his team chase 121 runs in 9.1 overs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Speaking of the Eagles, they broke their losing streak of two games in their last match by defeating Kings by eight wickets. The Eagles have taken the fourth spot with three losses and as many wins. In their game against the Kings, the bowlers led from the front as they gave away just 76 runs in ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Eagles and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

EAG vs WAR Telecast

Eagles vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India

EAG vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

EAG vs WAR Match Details

EAG vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 08:30 AM IST on May 27, Friday.

EAG vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – S Sanjay Sudhaakar

Vice-Captain – Selvam M

Suggested Playing XI for EAG vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yash Jadhav, Ayyanar R

Batters: Saie Sharan, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Selvam M

All-rounders: AS Govindaraajan, S Santhamoorthy, Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bowlers: M Madan Kumar, Sathya Kumar, Saurabh Yadav

EAG vs WAR Probable XIs:

Eagles: M Madan Kumar, Ayyanar R(wk), Akash P, AS Govindaraajan, Sivamurugan M, Satish S, S Jasvanth(c), Ashith Rajiv, Abeesh TA, S Sanjay Sudhaakar, Saie Sharan

Warriors: Sathya Kumar, S Santhamoorthy, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Mayank Kumar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thamizhmani G, Prabu B, Selvam M, Saurabh Yadav, Yash Jadhav (wk), Premraj Rajavelu

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here