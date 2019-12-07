Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: WI VS IND

live
WI WI
IND IND

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Eager to be Part of Any Tough Situation to Ensure Team Wins: Dinesh Karthik

Asked how being fit helps him in matches, he said fitness has now become a lifestyle, compared to earlier times when it was conducted like a camp.

PTI |December 7, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
Eager to be Part of Any Tough Situation to Ensure Team Wins: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said he would like to be part of any tough situation that ensures youngsters in a team get the job done and win matches.

"All that I have done is I have not tried anything different. I keep saying (myself) is to win matches. I want to be a part of that situation so that make it easy for youngsters", Karthik said at the sidelines of an event here.

Karthik and his wife, noted squash player Deepika Pallikkal, were here on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Primal Patterns, founded by Shanker Basu, former strength and conditioning trainer of Indian cricket team.

"Using my experience and my prowess I think it is important that we face all the tough situations and help the team make sure to cross the winning line" the cricketer told reporters.

Asked how being fit helps him in matches, he said fitness has now become a lifestyle, compared to earlier times when it was conducted like a camp.

"Now fitness has become as a lifestyle. People go to the gymnasium even while holidaying".

Deepika Pallikal said squash was an indivial sport but one still needed a coach, fitness coach, and a psychologist, whereas was different in a team sport like cricket.

"Basu sir is everything. I would call up Anuradha (Primal Patterns management team) for my diet, Suresh sir (Primal Patterns) for my physio. Here (in Primal Patterns) everything for an athlete is taken care of", he said.

To a query on Indian captain Virat Kohli has scaled his peak in terms of fitness, Basu said "I think there is still more exploring for him to do. We are looking at performance.

In fitness, the sky is the limit."

"The beauty of Virat Kohli is that he is ever hungry (to learn more, to stay fit)", he said.

Basu said his dream and vision was to make India a hub for strength and conditioning as developed countries are referred to.

"Earlier people used to say that the U.S., Australia (as fitness hub). I think we (India) have the potential now. It is not rocket science. It is very much possible to become World No 1 in strength and conditioning", he said.

dinesh karthikIndia CricketT20 Cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more