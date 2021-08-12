Earlier Sooryavansham, Now Breaking Bad: Dinesh Karthik Reveals How Rohit Sharma Has Changed After Marriage

Former India wicket-keeper-turned-TV commentator Dinesh Karthik had a great interview with India captain Virat Kohli which was broadcast during the first India vs England Test. Now, fans are set to watch him with Rohit Sharma. The interview which will be telecast in the second Test match, will see some interesting anecdotes featuring Rohit, Karthik told his fans on social media. “When he walked on the field for the first time representing India, I was there as the non-stiker. For my first-ever interview as a broadcaster, he was there for me We spoke about Samaira, Ritika, his inner voice, moments when he cried and also many fun stories. Thanks Sham! ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ꜱᴏᴏɴ!" DK had captioned the photo.

A sneak peek into the interview with @ImRo45. Will be out tomorrow during the 2nd #ENGvIND Test.P.S. Sorry Sham for revealing all those secrets about you pic.twitter.com/wXQaADcbxk — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 11, 2021

He also revealed that how Rohit’s life has completely changed after marrying Ritika Sajdeh. “Before marrying Ritika, Rohit Sharma was somebody who would cry looking at movies like Sooryavansham. After marriage, you now watch Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, How I Met Your Mother. Tell me a little about this," Karthik asked Rohit.

“Who told you that? Yes, it has changed," Rohit told Karthik.

Karthik’s commentary gets Shastri’s approval

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik was egged on in his new commentary sting by none other than India head coach Ravi Shastri. The 59-year-old became very popular as a tv commentator after retiring from the game before he took up the coaching role with the national team. The whole incident happened when Shastri heard commentator David Lloyd lauding Karthik for his new job. Shastri, who was listening to the Sky commentary on his ear piece, was quick to make a thumbs up gesture in a mark of approval. Karthik, who plays for KKR in IPL, is foraying into TV commentary, and started his stint when India took on New Zealand in WTC Final.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here