- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
'Earlier, Teams Used to Plan Easily Against India, Today They Are Forced to Think Otherwise' - Mohammed Shami
The Indian team has at least four pacers who can bowl in excess of 140 kmph, which puts the team in a unique position according to senior pacer Mohammed Shami.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 30, 2021, 7:25 PM IST
The Indian team has at least four pacers who can bowl in excess of 140 kmph, which puts the team in a unique position according to senior pacer Mohammed Shami. Along with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, Shami forms a strong Indian pace unit that also has new additions in Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. Shami said the pace unit’s strength leaves oppositions in a dilemma on whether or not to produce pitches that assist pace.
Ravindra Jadeja Opens up About World Cup Semi-final Celebration, Says ‘Was Searching for Commentary Box’
“The best thing about our bowling unit is that we have 4-5 pacers who can constantly bowl at over 140-145 clicks. You can find 1-2, but to find 4-5 is tough, and we have that. We force the opposition to think what wickets they want to offer us. I don’t think we’ve had bowlers who could bowl at this pace earlier, we never had 4-5 of them coming in units. Earlier, teams used to plan easily against us but today they are forced to think otherwise,” Shami told India News.
Virat Kohli Names a Bowler from Past Who Would Have Troubled Him; Take a Guess Before Checking Answer
Shami opened up on the camaraderie among the pacers.
“As seniors, our duty is to tell the youngsters to ask us things freely. Overall, the atmosphere and camaraderie between the juniors and seniors is amazing. The thing is, all of us will have to leave the game someday but it is important to think about what we are leaving behind, for the team and the youngsters. It’s important to make your country, captain and the board proud,” Shami said.
India will be touring England for the ICC World Test Championship final, against New Zealand from June 18 in Southampton, followed by a five-Test series against England.
Earlier, Shami had said India have the better bowling attack compared to New Zealand.
“Obviously, we are (better than Boult, Southee and Wagner). When we play Test cricket, even if someone is having a bad day the other bowlers step up. When someone is down we make sure to pick up that teammate and carry the team forward as a unit. We try to cheer him up as well.
“If you see our records you will have an idea of what I’m talking about. Fans don’t become fans overnight, they know the entire history. We have done a lot of homework to build this fast-bowling trio of me, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah,” Shami had told Sports Tak.
“The top two teams have reached the final and the match is in England. Conditions won’t be one-sided for either teams. It will be a good match I think, both teams are balanced and solid. I don’t think either team will leave any lose point,” Shami said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
