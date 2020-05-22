Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Early Arrival, 14-Day Quarantine, 25-Member Squad: How Pakistan's Tour of England Could Look Like

An early arrival, a 14-day quarantine period and an extended squad of around 25 players. These are part of Pakistan's plans for the tour of England for three Tests and three T20Is beginning August, according to PCB chief Wasim Khan.

Cricketnext Staff |May 22, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Early Arrival, 14-Day Quarantine, 25-Member Squad: How Pakistan's Tour of England Could Look Like

An early arrival, a 14-day quarantine period and an extended squad of around 25 players. These are part of Pakistan's plans for the tour of England for three Tests and three T20Is beginning August, according to PCB chief Wasim Khan.

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'The Cricket Show', Khan said Pakistan are pleased with arrangements promised by ECB, adding that the players are thrilled to resume cricket.

"We need a 14-day quarantine period when we get to England and enough time to practice for the guys so they can be ready," Khan said. "That's a bit of a challenge, so we're looking at an extended squad. We're looking at bringing around 25 players - more than normal. We are planning to get them together to train for the tour. We're probably about a week away from that.

"We were really pleased with everything we heard from the ECB, in terms of all the provisions they are putting in place. The players are chomping at the bit; we're very much looking forward to touring."

The games will be played behind closed doors,  but Khan stressed that the players' health will not be put in danger at any point of time.

"The players trust that we are going to do what is right by them. We are not going to jeopardise their health. We all want cricket to be played but not at all costs," he said.

"We are trying to get to England early July so that we can get the quarantine done. If we can practice during that time then great, if not then it gives us just under three weeks to practice."

"No deal cut"

The ECB is estimated to lose as much as GBP 380 million if the entire season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but PCB will not use the upcoming series as a 'leverage' to make them tour Pakistan.

Khan said there was no deal cut for a return tour with England, who haven't toured Pakistan since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009.

"There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and 2022, I've had that question raised a few times; has there been a deal cut? Is something going to happen?" Khan said. "But the simple fact is and it's a genuine answer we need to get cricket back on again and now is probably not the time to try and leverage anything. Naturally things will take their course over the next two years.

Khan said the tour was about 'getting cricket back on' adding that there would be plenty more opportunities in the future to convince teams to tour the country.

"We've got a lot of home series between now and then, which hopefully will all go successfully, and we'll give more confidence to the likes of Australia and England, who are due to tour in 2022," he said.

"But this is about getting cricket back on again. The cricketers want to play and I think it's important for the global game as well that we start to bring a level of normalcy to playing cricket again - whatever that may look like - over the next six to 12 months."

ecbEngland vs Pakistan 2020Pakistan Cricket BoardpcbWasim Khan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more