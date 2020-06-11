Earmarked September-October Window, Won't Mind Shifting IPL Abroad: Brijesh Patel

Indian Premier League Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel has said the BCCI is 'ready to go ahead with the IPL' and is looking at a September-October window for the tournament.
Patel said the final decision will be taken based on the International Cricket Council's decision on the T20 World Cup.
"We are ready to go ahead with the IPL. But we can start planning the schedule formally only after the official announcement is made on the T20 World Cup, which I'm expecting will arrive anytime soon. On our part, we've already earmarked the September-October window for the tournament to be played," Patel told Times of India.
"Right now, we're saying it's tentative because finalities of the schedule can only be worked out once official confirmations arrive. Talks are going on with the league's multiple stakeholders and we're all on board. So, it's a matter of time before we start putting things in place."
Patel said BCCI wouldn't mind shifting the tournament abroad if needed. The Emirates Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket have already offered to stage the tournament if it cannot be held in India.
"We have to watch how things are going to play out over the next one month from a Covid perspective. We don't mind shifting the IPL to another country, either in part or in full. There are other aspects to be considered here," he said.
"Suppose we shift just the first leg out of the country, we will have to go through a quarantine when we fly there. But we may probably also have to go through another quarantine when we're back for the India leg, if Covid doesn't relent. Or who knows, by October things will be different. Let's see. Right now, we're not ruling out the idea of playing the whole tournament overseas."
Patel said weather conditions will also play a part in the final decision.
"If the IPL has to begin in September, there'll be a threat of monsoon. Whatever the case, logistics will have to be worked out carefully. Whether in India or overseas, the tournament won't be played at more than two or three venues because it's only for television," he said.
"Also remember, wherever the IPL is played, it'll be played to empty stands. So, as long as it's available prime time for Indian fans, it shouldn't be a problem."
The ICC board met on June 10 and deferred the decision on the T20 World Cup to next month.
