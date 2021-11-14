Earthquake Tremors Felt in Dubai Ahead of T20 World Cup Final Between New Zealand and Australia: Reports

Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup’s big-ticket final between New Zealand and Australia, Dubai reportedly felt earthquake tremors. The summit clash of the T20 World Cup will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as the toss will take place at 07:00 PM. An earthquake measuring magnitude 6.5 struck South Iran on Sunday in the evening.

According to news agency Reuters: “An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck at about 47 km (29 miles) from Bandar Abbas city in southern Iran region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

“The quake was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 and depth of 10 km (6.21 miles)," EMSC said.

The tremors of the natural disaster were felt in the neighbouring countries too. The local residents in Dubai felt the effects in places like Jumeirah Lake Towers, Nahda, Deira, Barsha, Dubai Investments Park and Discovery Gardens for a couple of minutes. While people in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi also felt the tremors.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) didn’t release any statement on the matter as the broadcasters continued their pre-match telecast from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, After 44 matches across four venues in the UAE and Oman, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has reached its last destination: the finale. Vying for the silverware at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday will be neighbours Australia and New Zealand, two nations separated by the Tasman Sea and the balance of their playing eleven.

Both teams will battle it out in the summit clash to get their hands on the T20 WC trophy for the first time. Australia were too close to winning the 2010 edition, only for England to place them second-best. Now, Australia have got the chance to go one step further against first-time finalists New Zealand in a rematch of the 2015 Cricket World Cup final.

