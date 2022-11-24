'Easier to Face a Cricket Ball': Keshav Maharaj's All New Avatar Goes Viral on Social Media - WATCH

South Africa’s new T20 league has generated tremendous buzz on social media. The league has its own Twitter handle and often shares engrossing content on the microblogging site. Recently, CSA T20 League posted an amusing video of South Africa T20I mainstay Keshav Maharaj. In the video, Maharaj can be seen struggling in front of the camera during a promotional shoot for the CSA T20 League. Maharaj can also be heard saying that “it is easier to face a cricket ball rather than do this.”

Fans have loved the video. This video also caught the attention of one of Maharaj’s South Africa teammates Tabraiz Shamsi who commented, “Gun singing”.

Keshav Maharaj has emerged as one of the most prominent players of the Proteas in recent years. The wily spinner was the stand-in skipper for South Africa for the fifth T20I against India in June. He was part of the South African squad for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup as well.

Maharaj will play for the Durban Super Giants in the CSA T20 League. Durban Super Giants have several other T20 specialists in their squad which includes Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley and Dwaine Pretorius.

The CSA T20 League, whose clubs are owned by Indian Premier League franchises, is a six-team tournament that is scheduled to be played in 2023. The league has been modelled on the hugely popular Indian Premier League. Cricket South Africa president and former captain Graeme Smith has been named as the commissioner of the CSA T20 League.

Digital platform FanCode has bagged the exclusive rights to live-stream the CSA T20 Challenge in India. The CSA T20 League is expected to clash with other marquee T20 leagues in January-February 2023.

International stars like Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran have signed up to play for the lucrative CSA T20 League. All these players compete in Australia’s Big Bash League as well which will go on till February 2023. It remains to be seen how these players will juggle their commitments with the two leagues.

